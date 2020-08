Brits mulling swift return from France after quarantine move British holidaymakers in France are scrambling to return home Friday before they have to self-isolate for 14 days following the government’s decision to reimpose quarantine restrictions on the country amid a recent pick-up in coronavirus infections

LONDON -- British holidaymakers in France were mulling whether to return home early Friday to avoid having to self-isolate for 14 days following the U.K. government's decision to reimpose quarantine restrictions on France amid a recent pick-up in coronavirus infections.

The British government announced late Thursday that it was taking France off the list of nations exempted from quarantine requirements, a move that potentially leaves the plans of hundreds of thousands of holidaymakers, as well as those planning to cross the English Channel in the coming days, in disarray.

The French government has also indicated that it will respond in kind, which would further hobble travel and tourism between the two countries at a time when the industry is trying to recover from the economic shock of the coronavirus pandemic.

Philip Alston, who was staying in Paris looking after three cats for a French couple, made the decision — albeit reluctantly — to return to the U.K.

“Fortunately, they said in the case of this happening, they had a stand-by helper," he said at the Gare du Nord station in Paris ahead of boarding a Eurostar train to London. “So I’m really upset because I was having a good time looking after the cats and exploring Paris.”

The British government insists that it had to make the decision in light of a 66% spike in coronavirus infections in France in the past week. The Netherlands, Malta, Monaco and the Caribbean islands of Aruba and Turks & Caicos have also been added to the quarantine list for the same reason.

The requirement to spend 14 days in self-isolation will apply to anyone returning to the U.K. after 4 a.m. local time on Saturday, a timeframe that may prompt many — particularly those who cannot work from home — to try to return before then.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said the decision shouldn't have come as a big surprise given that the government has consistently said it will continue to monitor infection rates when assessing its list of safe countries. Many of the traditional summer holiday destinations are now on the U.K. list. Of the major Mediterranean destinations, only Greece, Italy and Turkey, are still deemed safe.

“Unfortunately, this virus doesn’t play ball,” he told Sky News. "I think a lot of people would have been aware that this was a possibility in France and in some of these other countries.”

Any rush back is likely to be most prominent in France, the second-most popular holiday destination for British tourists after Spain, which was put on the quarantine list last month. Travel companies are urging anyone considering a swift return home to check whether they will be able to do so.

Firas Kilin, a traveler from London, was quick off the mark as he readied to board a train to London.

“I was supposed to come back tomorrow evening but then after the announcement yesterday, I decided to move it to today and yeah, it cost me 105 pounds ($137) to change my ticket, and my kids’ tickets,” he said.

Eurostar, which operates the passenger trains linking London and Paris, said it has capacity “for those that wish to avoid the quarantine measures.”

However, Getlink, which operates the Channel Tunnel car-carrying rail service linking Britain and France, says it has no more spaces for anyone seeking to get back to the U.K. before the quarantine measures come into force.

While the number of new infections in Britain is also rising, they are not thought to be increasing at the same pace as in the countries added to the quarantine list.

In France, there's a growing fear of a second spike of the outbreak, and on Friday the head of the country's national health service said Paris and Marseille, have been declared at-risk zones. Jérôme Salomon said on France Inter radio that “the situation is deteriorating from week to week.”

The quarantine decision is a big blow to France's tourism industry, which is heavily reliant on travelers from Britain. At this time of year, campsites in Normandy, wine-tasting tours in the Loire Valley and treks in the Alps are heavily populated by British families on their traditional summer breaks.

France's junior minister for European affairs, Clement Beaune, voiced his regret and said it will “prompt a retaliatory measure, in the hope of getting back to normal as soon as possible.”

The Dutch foreign ministry also updated its travel advisory for the U.K. and is now recommending people to only travel to the country if necessary. However, those returning to the Netherlands will not have to quarantine.

The U.K.’s quarantine approach has been criticized by many companies, including London’s Heathrow Airport, which is urging the government to instead ramp up testing of all arrivals in the country. Following the decision, many travel stocks were down sharply. Getlink, for example, was down over 6% while International Airlines Group, which owns British Airways, fell by 4%.

Corbet contributed from Paris. Mike Corder reported from The Hague, Netherlands.

Follow AP coverage of the virus outbreak at https://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak