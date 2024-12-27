Brother of British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has died at 60

The brother of British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has died after suffering from cancer, Downing Street said in a statement Friday

By The Associated Press

LONDON -- The younger brother of British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has died after suffering from cancer, Downing Street said in a statement Friday. He was 60.

The prime minister, who is 62, paid tribute to his brother, Nick Starmer, whom he described as a “wonderful man.”

“He met all the challenges life threw at him with courage and good humor," he said. “We will miss him very much.”

Starmer also took the opportunity to thank all those who treated his brother.

“Their skill and compassion is very much appreciated,” he said.

The prime minister was due to go on holiday on Friday, but is now expected to stay at home.

The Starmer brothers grew up in a family of four siblings in Surrey, southeast of London. Nick Starmer had learning difficulties as a result of complications at birth.

In a recent biography by Tom Baldwin, the prime minister spoke candidly about his brother.

“We were a family of six, so it didn’t feel lonely and I shared a room with him, but Nick didn’t have many friends and got called ‘thick’ or ‘stupid’ by other kids,” Starmer said.

“Even now I try to avoid using words like that to describe anyone.”