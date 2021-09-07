Brutal attack prompts Spanish PM to hold hate crime meeting

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez is convening an urgent meeting of a committee that oversees efforts to fight hate crime after hooded attackers beat a 20-year-old man in Madrid and used a knife to carve a profanity on one of his buttocks

September 7, 2021, 1:45 PM
2 min read

MADRID -- Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez is convening an urgent meeting of a committee that oversees efforts to fight hate crime after hooded attackers beat a 20-year-old man in Madrid and used a knife to carve a slur on one of his buttocks.

Sánchez wants to “take a personal lead” on the issue and will attend the meeting, government spokeswoman Isabel Rodríguez said Tuesday after a Cabinet meeting.

She said that “an attack like this ... alarms us all as a society.”

In the attack last Sunday afternoon, the man was assaulted as he entered the apartment building where he lived in a neighborhood of the Spanish capital.

The assailants first shouted anti-gay profanities at him, before slashing his mouth with a knife and then using it to etch a slur on his rear, according to police sources quoted by Spanish news agencies EFE and Europa Press.

Activist groups say attacks on LGBTQ people are increasing in Spain and announced plans to hold street protests in coming days. The activists claim that official statistics capture only a fraction of the problem because many incidents aren't reported.

Last July, in another high-profile case, a 24-year-old man died in an attack that sparked widespread condemnation after friends of the victim claimed he was targeted and beaten to death for being gay.

Police are investigating Sunday's attack, which was condemned by Spanish political leaders. Police haven't reported any arrests in the case.

Top Stories

Afghanistan updates: 1st US-facilitated evacuation of Americans since forces departed

Sep 07, 4:56 AM

Indian state battered by COVID now on alert for Nipah virus

Sep 07, 3:33 AM

6-year-old girl dies on amusement park ride that drops 110 feet

Sep 06, 3:49 PM

Democrats bet big against Trump in fall races: The Note

Sep 07, 6:03 AM

6-year-old girl killed on ride at Colorado amusement park

Sep 06, 7:57 PM

Top Stories

6-year-old girl dies on amusement park ride that drops 110 feet

Sep 06, 3:49 PM

How Labor Day travel could affect COVID-19 cases in US

Sep 06, 7:27 AM

6-year-old girl killed on ride at Colorado amusement park

Sep 06, 7:57 PM

Pretrial hearings resume for 9/11 terror suspects

Sep 07, 6:28 AM

Democrats bet big against Trump in fall races: The Note

Sep 07, 6:03 AM

Top Stories

6-year-old girl dies on amusement park ride that drops 110 feet

Sep 06, 3:49 PM

How Labor Day travel could affect COVID-19 cases in US

Sep 06, 7:27 AM

6-year-old girl killed on ride at Colorado amusement park

Sep 06, 7:57 PM

Pretrial hearings resume for 9/11 terror suspects

Sep 07, 6:28 AM

Democrats bet big against Trump in fall races: The Note

Sep 07, 6:03 AM

Top Stories

6-year-old girl dies on amusement park ride that drops 110 feet

Sep 06, 3:49 PM

How Labor Day travel could affect COVID-19 cases in US

Sep 06, 7:27 AM

6-year-old girl killed on ride at Colorado amusement park

Sep 06, 7:57 PM

Pretrial hearings resume for 9/11 terror suspects

Sep 07, 6:28 AM

4-year-old killed, 7 other children hurt in weekend shootings in Chicago

Sep 06, 3:59 PM

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events