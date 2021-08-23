Buckingham Palace guard ceremony returns after COVID hiatus

British soldiers in scarlet tunics and bearskin hats have paraded outside Buckingham Palace as the Changing the Guard ceremony resumed after a pandemic-induced 18-month gap

August 23, 2021, 12:38 PM
1 min read

LONDON -- British soldiers in scarlet tunics and bearskin hats paraded outside Buckingham Palace on Monday as the Changing the Guard ceremony resumed after a pandemic-induced 18-month gap.

The tourist-pleasing spectacle was halted in March 2020 as Britain went into lockdown to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

On Monday, soldiers from the Coldstream Guards marched from their London barracks to the home of Queen Elizabeth II to mount the guard, as scores of spectators watched and took photos

A military band played tunes saluting British success at the Tokyo Olympics, including the theme from “Chariots of Fire” and Spandau Ballet’s “Gold.”

Soldiers have maintained sentry duty outside royal residences during the pandemic, but the ceremonial changeover was not held.

Top Stories

Afghanistan updates: Taliban warns US withdrawal deadline is 'a red line'

2 hours ago

Henri live updates: Flash flood watches remain for 8 states as storm brings more rain

1 minute ago

What you need to know about COVID-19 boosters

Aug 20, 4:05 PM

US special operations forces race to save former Afghan comrades in jeopardy

Aug 22, 6:01 AM

At least 21 dead, 20 missing in 'unbelievable' Tennessee flooding

2 hours ago

Top Stories

US special operations forces race to save former Afghan comrades in jeopardy

Aug 22, 6:01 AM

At least 21 dead, 20 missing in 'unbelievable' Tennessee flooding

Aug 22, 10:20 PM

Biden promises rapid storm response

Aug 22, 5:42 PM

Ivermectin, a deworming drug, should not be used to treat COVID, officials say

3 hours ago

What you need to know about COVID-19 boosters

Aug 20, 4:05 PM

Top Stories

US special operations forces race to save former Afghan comrades in jeopardy

Aug 22, 6:01 AM

What you need to know about COVID-19 boosters

Aug 20, 4:05 PM

Biden promises rapid storm response

Aug 22, 5:42 PM

At least 21 dead, 20 missing in 'unbelievable' Tennessee flooding

Aug 22, 10:20 PM

Ivermectin, a deworming drug, should not be used to treat COVID, officials say

3 hours ago

Top Stories

US special operations forces race to save former Afghan comrades in jeopardy

Aug 22, 6:01 AM

What you need to know about COVID-19 boosters

Aug 20, 4:05 PM

At least 21 dead, 20 missing in 'unbelievable' Tennessee flooding

Aug 22, 10:20 PM

Biden promises rapid storm response

Aug 22, 5:42 PM

Ivermectin, a deworming drug, should not be used to treat COVID, officials say

3 hours ago

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events