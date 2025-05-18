Building fire kills 8, injures others in southern India

At least eight people were killed and others injured in a fire that broke out at a building near the historic Charminar monument in southern Hyderabad city on Sunday, Press Trust of India news agency reported

People watch as fire officials conduct rescue operations at a building following a fire in Hyderabad, India, Sunday, May 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)

HYDERABAD, India -- At least eight people were killed and several injured in a fire that broke out at a building near the historic Charminar monument in southern Hyderabad city, Press Trust of India news agency reported Sunday.

Several people were found unconscious and rushed to various hospitals, according to local media. They said the building housed a jewelry store at ground level and residential space above.

“The accident happened due to a short circuit and many people have died,” federal minister and Bharatiya Janata Party leader G Kishan Reddy told reporters at the site of the accident.

More details were awaited.

Prime minister Narendra Modi announced financial compensation for the victims’ families and said in a post on X that he was “deeply anguished by the loss of lives.”

Fires are common in India, where building laws and safety norms are often flouted by builders and residents.