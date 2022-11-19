Bulgaria detains 5 suspects in deadly Istanbul bombing

Prosecutors in Bulgaria say five people have been detained there in connection with the bombing that killed six people in Turkey’s largest city last weekend

SOFIA, Bulgaria -- Police in Bulgaria have detained five people in connection with the bombing that killed six people in Turkey's largest city last weekend, the Bulgarian prosecution service said Saturday.

The detained individuals were charged with helping one of the people who carried out the Nov. 13 bombing on a busy Istanbul street, Siika Mileva, a spokesperson for Bulgaria's chief prosecutor, said.

They are accused of providing “logistical assistance” to help the person flee, but Mileva did not say whether that suspect remained at large.

The nationalities and identities of the people held in Bulgaria were not given.

On Friday, a Turkish court ordered 17 suspects jailed pending trial, accusing them of attempts against the unity of the state, deliberate killings and attempts to kill.

Officials said a bomb that exploded on Istanbul’s bustling Istiklal Avenue — a popular thoroughfare lined with shops and restaurants — killed six people, including two children. More than 80 others were wounded.

Turkey’s state-run news agency reported that the court released three other suspects from custody pending trial, and ordered the deportation of 29 people who were rounded up by police.

Turkish authorities blamed the attack on the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK, as well as Syrian Kurdish groups affiliated with it. The Kurdish groups have denied involvement.