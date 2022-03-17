Bulgarian police detain ex-PM Boyko Borissov after EU probe

Bulgaria’s former Prime Minister Boyko Borissov has been detained in a nationwide police operation following probes of the EU prosecutor’s office

SOFIA, Bulgaria -- Bulgaria’s former Prime Minister Boyko Borissov was detained Thursday in a nationwide police operation following probes by the EU prosecutor’s office.

The Interior Ministry said in a press release that Borissov has been taken in custody for 24 hours. It did not elaborate on the accusations against him.

“A large-scale law enforcement operation is underway in connection with 120 cases of the European Public Prosecutor’s Office in Bulgaria,” the press release said.