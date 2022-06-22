BUCHAREST, Romania -- Bulgaria's government loses no-confidence vote; collapse could hit EU expansion, boost Russian influence in region.
Bulgaria's government loses no-confidence vote; collapse could hit EU expansion, boost Russian influence in region
Bulgaria's government loses no-confidence vote; collapse could hit EU expansion, boost Russian influence in region
Top Stories
Uvalde school police chief's request for leave of absence from city council denied
- Jun 22, 06:04 AM
Jan. 6 hearings pushed for 'several weeks' as committee considers new evidence
- 1 hour ago
Major Second Amendment case awaiting Supreme Court decision
- Jun 22, 05:03 AM
Police chief on missing girl Lina Sardar Khil: ‘Nobody disappears into thin air'
- 1 hour ago
Dramatic details and key takeaways from Tuesday's Jan. 6 hearing
- Jun 21, 07:56 PM