Bus crash kills at least 15, injures 27 in Iran

Iran’s state media reports that a bus accident in the south of the country has killed at least 15 people

TEHRAN, Iran -- Iran’s state media is reporting that at least 15 people were killed after a bus overturned in the south of the country.

State-run IRNA quoted Masoud Abed, the head of Fars province’s emergency organization, as saying that so far 15 people were confirmed dead and 27 were injured after the accident in the south of Shiraz city, the capital of the province.

Abed also said 11 ambulances and two ambulance buses were dispatched to the scene.

With nearly 17,000 casualties annually, Iran is among the top countries for road and street accidents. The toll is attributed to the disregard of safety measures, the use of old vehicles and inadequate emergency services.