Bus swerves into children's park in Belgrade, injures some

Serbian state television is reporting that a public bus swerved off the road into a children’s playground in a residential area of Belgrade and injured several people

September 24, 2021, 3:33 PM
BELGRADE, Serbia -- A public bus swerved off the road into a children’s playground in a residential area of Belgrade, injuring several people, the state RTS television reported Friday.

The bus broke through a fence at around 1:30 p.m., stormed across the playground and hit a parked car at the other end, the RTS report said.

Photos from the scene in the Zemun suburb of Serbia's capital city showed a red bus along with smashed playground facilities.

Authorities have not yet issued an official statement or specified how many people were hurt and if any suffered serious injuries.

