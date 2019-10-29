Cambodian police keep up search for British backpacker

A top Cambodian police official involved in the search for a missing British backpacker says the mission will not end until she is found.

The police chief for Preah Sihanouk province, Maj. Gen. Chuon Narin, said Tuesday the search for 21-year-old Amelia Bambridge has been expanded to cover not only Koh Rong island, where she was last seen, and surrounding waters, but also nearby islands and farther offshore in the Gulf of Thailand.

He said local fishermen and neighboring provinces in southwestern Cambodia have been alerted.

Bambridge hasn't been seen since last Wednesday night, when she left a beach party. Her bag with money and a cellphone was found on a nearby beach, and her passport was found in the room where she was staying.