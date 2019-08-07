Cambodian rescued after 4 days wedged in mountain rock

A Cambodian man who became wedged between rocks while collecting bat droppings for sale has been rescued after being trapped for almost four days.

Police said Sum Bora slipped Sunday while trying to retrieve his flashlight, which he had accidentally dropped in the small rocky hollow.

Bat droppings — guano — are used as fertilizer and sold for supplementary income.

Cambodia's Fresh News reported that when the 28-year-old failed to return home after three days, his brother successfully searched for him in the Chakry mountain jungle in the northwestern province of Battambang.

Police say about 200 rescue personnel took 10 hours Wednesday to carefully extricate him by destroying bits of the rock that had pinned him.

He was taken to a provincial hospital Wednesday evening in weak condition.