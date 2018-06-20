Canada to announce marijuana legalization date soon

TORONTO — Jun 20, 2018, 3:00 PM ET
Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada Jody Wilson-Raybould, right, Minister of Health Ginette Petitpas Taylor, center, and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada and to the Minister of Health BiThe Associated Press
Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada Jody Wilson-Raybould, right, Minister of Health Ginette Petitpas Taylor, center, and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada and to the Minister of Health Bill Blair, left, listen to questions during a press conference on Bill C-45, the Cannabis Act, in the Foyer of the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario on Wednesday, June 20, 2018. The Canadian government said it will soon announce the date of when cannabis will become legal, but warns it will remain illegal until then. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP)

The news of legalization in Canada was greeted with enthusiasm by marijuana advocates in the U.S. Don Hartleben, who manages Dank of America, a retail cannabis store just south of the border in Blaine, Washington, said Canada's legalization was not only politically exciting, but a potential business boon for him.

Many of his customers are Canadian tourists who are terrified of trying to bring pot across the border, he said. If more use marijuana when they're in Canada, more will use when they're on vacation in the states.

"People ask me all the time, 'Isn't legalization in Canada going to hurt your business?'" he said. "I tell them, 'No! The more it's legal, the more people are going to feel safe to buy my product.'"

