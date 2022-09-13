Canada makes Queen's funeral day a holiday for fed employees

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Sept. 19 will be a holiday so that federal employees can mourn Queen Elizabeth II on the day of her state funeral

Governor General Mary Simon and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau are seen during an accession ceremony at Rideau Hall, in Ottawa, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press via AP)

Governor General Mary Simon and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau are seen during an accession ceremony at Rideau Hall, in Ottawa, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press via AP)

Governor General Mary Simon and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau are seen during an accession ceremony at Rideau Hall, in Ottawa, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press via AP)

Governor General Mary Simon and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau are seen during an accession ceremony at Rideau Hall, in Ottawa, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press via AP)

TORONTO -- Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday that Sept. 19 will be a holiday so that federal employees can mourn Queen Elizabeth II on the day of her state funeral.

Trudeau also said he's working with the provinces on a possible public holiday for other workers. The provinces have jurisdiction over that.

“Declaring an opportunity for Canadians to mourn on Monday is going to be important," Trudeau said. “For our part we will letting federal employees know that Monday will be a day of mourning where they will not work.”

The late queen was the head of state for 45% of Canada’s existence and visited the country 22 times as monarch.

King Charles III was officially proclaimed Canada’s monarch on Saturday in a ceremony in Ottawa attended by Trudeau and Governor General Mary Simon, who is the representative of the British monarch as head of state, a mostly ceremonial and symbolic position.

Both Trudeau and new opposition Conservative party leader Pierre Poilievre Canada have expressed support for Charles.

Though Canadians are somewhat indifferent to the monarchy, many had great affection for Elizabeth, whose silhouette marks their coins.

Overall, the antiroyal movement in Canada is minuscule, meaning that Charles will almost certainly remain the country's king. Abolishing the monarchy would mean changing the constitution. That’s an inherently risky undertaking, given how delicately it is engineered to unite a nation of 37 million that embraces English-speakers, French-speakers, Indigenous peoples and a constant flow of new immigrants.

Trudeau said Canadians are preoccupied with big issues like inflation and climate change and not constitutional issues.