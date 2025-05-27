A look at the candidates running in Poland's presidential runoff election

Poland is set to hold a presidential runoff election in which a right-wing nationalist and a pro-European liberal are running neck-and neck

The liberal presidential candidate Rafal Trzaskowski, front center, waves as he and supporters of take part in a march one week ahead of a decisive presidential election in Warsaw, Poland on Sunday, May 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)

The liberal presidential candidate Rafal Trzaskowski, front center, waves as he and supporters of take part in a march one week ahead of a decisive presidential election in Warsaw, Poland on Sunday, May 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)

The liberal presidential candidate Rafal Trzaskowski, front center, waves as he and supporters of take part in a march one week ahead of a decisive presidential election in Warsaw, Poland on Sunday, May 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)

The liberal presidential candidate Rafal Trzaskowski, front center, waves as he and supporters of take part in a march one week ahead of a decisive presidential election in Warsaw, Poland on Sunday, May 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)

WARSAW, Poland -- Poland is set to hold a presidential runoff election on Sunday, with a right-wing nationalist and a pro-European liberal running neck-and-neck in a race that could shape the future of one of NATO's and the European Union’s most strategically important member states.

The vote comes amid heightened regional tensions driven by Russia’s war in neighboring Ukraine, security concerns across Europe and internal debates about the rule of law.

The winner will replace conservative incumbent Andrzej Duda, whose second term expires this summer. Most political power in Poland lies with a government led by a prime minister and parliament, but the president holds the power to veto laws and influences foreign policy.

Sunday’s vote follows a first round on May 18, in which Warsaw Mayor Rafał Trzaskowski won 31.36% of the vote and Karol Nawrocki, a conservative historian, earned 29.54%. Eleven other candidates were eliminated.

Nawrocki, a 42-year-old historian with no political experience who is not even a party member, was tapped by Law and Justice as part of a push for a fresh start.

Law and Justice governed Poland from 2015 to 2023, when it lost power to a centrist coalition led by Prime Minister Donald Tusk.

Nawrocki currently heads the Institute of National Remembrance, which embraces nationalist historical narratives. He led efforts to topple monuments to the Soviet Red Army in Poland. Russia responded by putting him on a wanted list, according to Polish media reports.

U.S. President Donald Trump, who met Nawrocki this month at the White House, released photos of the meeting. Nawrocki said Trump predicted his victory.

Nawrocki’s supporters describe him as the embodiment of traditional, patriotic values. Many oppose abortion and LGBTQ+ visibility and say Nawrocki reflects the traditional values they grew up with.

A common refrain from his supporters is that Nawrocki will restore “normality,” as they believe Trump has done. U.S. flags appear at his rallies.

Nawrocki performed better in the first round than expected, an indication he was underestimated in the polling. But his quick political rise has not been without controversy, with reports of links to underworld figures whom he met while boxing or working as a hotel security guard in the past.

Nawrocki has also been linked to a scandal involving the acquisition of a Gdansk apartment from an elderly pensioner named Jerzy. Allegations suggest Nawrocki promised to care for Jerzy in return but failed to fulfill the commitment, leading the man to end up in a publicly funded retirement home.

His shifting explanations have raised questions about his transparency and credibility. After the scandal erupted he donated the apartment to a charity.

It recently emerged Nawrocki took part in a 2009 Gdansk hooligan brawl involving about 140 rival football fans, some later convicted of crimes. Nawrocki described the fight as a form of “noble" combat.

His behavior during a presidential debate on Friday also generated a lot of discussion. At one point during the debate, while Trzaskowski spoke about plans for senior care, Nawrocki covered his mouth with one hand and put something in his mouth. He first said it was gum, but later said it was a nicotine pouch.

His critics say all of these things make him unfit to represent Poland as the head of state. His supporters dismiss the allegations as politically motivated, and it is not clear if any of the allegations will hurt him.

Trzaskowski, 53, is Warsaw’s mayor and a close ally of Prime Minister Donald Tusk. A deputy leader of the pro-EU Civic Platform, he has been prominent in national politics for years. This is his second presidential bid after narrowly losing to Duda in 2020.

Supporters credit him with modernizing Warsaw through infrastructure, public transit expansion and cultural investments. He is widely seen as pro-European, pragmatic and focused on aligning Poland more closely with EU norms, especially on democratic governance and judicial independence.

Fluent in several foreign languages including English and French, he is praised by supporters but mocked by opponents, who see those skills as a sign of elitism and taunt him with the nickname “Bonjour” at right-wing rallies.

His right-wing critics accusing him of being willing to sell out Poland's sovereignty to the EU and embracing green economic policies, which they believe are harmful to Poland's traditional reliance on coal as an energy source.

His open support for LGBTQ+ rights, including appearances at Pride parades, has made him a polarizing figure in conservative and rural areas. His conservative critics feel he is out of touch with traditional Polish values and say his administration has mismanaged aspects of Warsaw’s real estate and budget.

Voter fatigue is another challenge. Some centrist and progressive voters have expressed disappointment with the Tusk government’s failure to deliver on key promises, particularly on easing Poland’s near-total abortion ban.

Trzaskowski has sought to reinvigorate that base, leading a major Warsaw rally on Sunday that aimed to mobilize voters.

He has framed the election as a choice between a European future and authoritarian nationalism. His campaign stresses democratic institutions, EU cooperation and women’s rights, messages that resonate more in cities than in rural areas.