Capsized river boat leaves 10 dead in southwest China

State media says that a capsized river boat in southwest China has left at least 10 people dead, with another five still missing

September 19, 2021, 12:23 PM
1 min read

BEIJING -- A boat that capsized on a river in southwest China has left at least 10 people dead, with another five still missing, according to state media on Sunday.

CCTV said that the ship overturned shortly after it departed Saturday evening in Guizhou Province. Preliminary investigations suggest that the ship was blown over by strong winds.

The tragedy struck days before China’s annual Mid-Autumn Festival, when families traditionally gather to have dinner and mooncakes.

Local authorities said the ship was overloaded when the accident happened. At least 46 people were on board, exceeding the maximum capacity of 40 people, according to CCTV.

As of Sunday, rescuers had saved 31 passengers, state media said, with most of the those on the boat thought to be students.

Over a dozen rescue teams have been dispatched to join the search and rescue operation, according to the official Xinhua News Agency.

The broadcaster added that rescue boats, frogmen and divers were deployed to search for the missing, but heavy downpours and undercurrents have hampered overnight rescue efforts.

Rescue operations are still ongoing and further investigation into the accident is underway.

Top Stories

Haiti struggles 1 month later after earthquake

Sep 15, 11:29 AM

US secretary of education joins ‘GMA3’

Sep 15, 3:46 PM

Darkness pauses search of 'vast' preserve for boyfriend of missing 22-year-old

Sep 18, 9:42 PM

'Justice for J6' updates: Sparse crowd met with massive police presence at rally

Sep 18, 5:53 PM

Medication abortion put in spotlight by Texas ban

Sep 18, 11:00 AM

Top Stories

FDA panel recommends Pfizer COVID-19 boosters for older Americans, not for all

Sep 17, 8:59 PM

Australia says France knew of 'grave' submarine concerns

2 hours ago

Darkness pauses search of 'vast' preserve for boyfriend of missing 22-year-old

Sep 18, 9:42 PM

Agents search in Wyoming for woman, in Florida for boyfriend

Sep 19, 1:06 AM

Gabby Petito's boyfriend has also disappeared

Sep 18, 9:05 AM

Top Stories

FDA panel recommends Pfizer COVID-19 boosters for older Americans, not for all

Sep 17, 8:59 PM

Australia says France knew of 'grave' submarine concerns

2 hours ago

Darkness pauses search of 'vast' preserve for boyfriend of missing 22-year-old

Sep 18, 9:42 PM

Gabby Petito's boyfriend has also disappeared

Sep 18, 9:05 AM

Sister of boyfriend in missing Gabby Petito case speaks out

Sep 17, 1:21 PM

Top Stories

FDA panel recommends Pfizer COVID-19 boosters for older Americans, not for all

Sep 17, 8:59 PM

Darkness pauses search of 'vast' preserve for boyfriend of missing 22-year-old

Sep 18, 9:42 PM

Gabby Petito's boyfriend has also disappeared

Sep 18, 9:05 AM

Sister of boyfriend in missing Gabby Petito case speaks out

Sep 17, 1:21 PM

Security tight in Washington, D.C., ahead of 'Justice for J6' rally

Sep 18, 8:31 AM

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events