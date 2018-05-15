Catalan leader-elect demands dialogue with Spanish govt

Catalonia's president-elect asked Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy on Tuesday to talk with the region's separatist leaders, a request the incoming Catalan leader made while visiting his predecessor in Berlin.

Catalan lawmakers in Barcelona elected separatist Quim Torra on Monday to lead their region. He has vowed to build an independent Catalan republic by working under the leadership of former regional President Carles Puigdemont, who is in Germany fighting extradition to Spain.

"Please, Mr. Rajoy, put a date and a place and we will be there ... no preconditions, let's talk about everything, but let's talk," Torra said at a joint news conference with Puigdemont in Berlin.

The prime minister, who has fought relentlessly to deny Catalonia independence, immediately poured cold water on the prospects of such a meeting.

During an official visit to Bulgaria, Rajoy flatly rejected the region's bid for independence and noted that Spain's other two major parties — the Socialists and Citizens — support his governing Popular Party's stance on the issue.

Torra, whose election ended a leadership vacuum of more than five months in Catalonia, said he also wants to visit the separatist leaders being held in Spanish jails over an outlawed independence referendum and illegal declaration of a separate Catalan state.