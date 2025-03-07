Thousands of demonstrators are rallying across Greece for the third time in a week to protest the government’s handling of a deadly rail disaster that occurred two years ago

As censure motion looms, Greeks return to the streets to remember rail tragedy victims

High school students shout slogans during a rally, on the third and final day of a censure motion debate against the conservative government in parliament over a deadly rail disaster nearly two years ago, in Athens, Greece, Friday, March 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

The protests began in Athens and other cities as Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ center-right government faced a censure motion over the 2023 train collision that killed 57 people and injured dozens more.

The demonstrations, some turning violent, mark the second anniversary of the Feb. 28, 2023 collision at Tempe in northern Greece. In a rare display of unity, four center-left and left-wing opposition parties tabled the no-confidence motion, arguing that the government has failed to accept responsibility for multiple rail safety system failures identified by investigators.

The parliamentary vote, scheduled for later Friday, is not expected to threaten Mitsotakis’ government.

Despite widespread public anger over the Tempe rail disaster, the fragmented opposition has struggled to capitalize on the discontent.

Relatives of crash victims attended the rallies, publicly expressing gratitude to demonstrators.

“People are here because they understand what’s going on and they demand justice,” said Chrysoula Chlorou, whose 55-year-old sister Vasso was killed in the crash, while attending a protest in the central city of Larissa.

She added: “We will stand with everyone who has the strength to raise their voices for the people and we thank them very much.”