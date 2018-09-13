Chile authorities raid 4 dioceses in clerical abuse probe

Chilean authorities say they are raiding four dioceses in the South American country as part of an investigation into clerical sex abuse.

Prosecutors say the surprise raids on Thursday are taking place at the dioceses of Valparaiso, Chillan, Osorno and Concepcion. Images published by local media show authorities walking out after seizing documents.

The raids were ordered by Prosecutor Emiliano Arias. He is leading about 20 investigations about alleged sex abuse of minors involving a group of priests in the city of Rancagua. He is also probing the alleged rape of minors by a former member of the Santiago diocese.

Chilean prosecutors recently summoned the archbishop of Santiago, Cardinal Ricardo Ezzati, to appear in court and testify about the alleged cover-up of years of abuse.