3 Chilean airplanes grounded by bomb threats

Aviation authorities in South America say one airliner was forced to make an emergency landing in Peru and two other flights returned to airports in Chile after Chilean officials reported receiving several bomb threats.

A LATAM flight carrying passengers from Peru's capital of Lima to Santiago, Chile, was safely evacuated after making an unscheduled landing in the southern Peruvian city of Pisco on Thursday.

Two planes operated by Chile-based Sky Airlines bound for Rosario, Argentina, and the northern Chilean city of Calama returned to Santiago without incident.

Chile's civil aviation agency says all three planes were inspected and it was determined there were no explosives on board. There were no immediate details about the threats except that they were phoned in.

LATAM is Latin America's largest airline.