Chilean Catholic church looted by vandals as protests rage

Items removed from a church by anti-government protesters go up in flames in a barricade they built, in Santiago, Chile, Friday, Nov. 8, 2019. Chile's president on Thursday announced measures to increase security and toughen sanctions for vandalism following three weeks of protests that have left at least 20 dead. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix)

Hooded protesters in Chile looted a Roman Catholic church near the main gathering site of massive demonstrations in the capital over inequality.

An Associated Press photographer on Friday witnessed vandals dragging church pews, statues of Jesus Christ and other religious iconography onto the street and lighting them on fire.

Ashes spread to the main square where thousands of people continue to march, waving national flags.

Some rock-throwing demonstrators have been clashing with riot police who are responding with tear gas and water cannons.

The unrest began last month over a subway fare hike. But it has morphed into a movement demanding a broad range of changes.

Most of the protests have been peaceful, but some have turned violent.

At least 20 people have died in clashes, looting and arson.