Chile's drought devastates ranchers, farmers

Chile is suffering its worst drought in more than half a century, from the region of Coquimbo in the north to Maule in the south.

The government says more than 30,000 head of livestock have died of hunger or thirst, and crops have been lost for lack of rain..

In the town of Putaendo, Alfredo Estay has been left with just 80 cows and a handful of calves out of the 180 he had before the drought bit. His neighbor, Aníbal Henríquez, said he had lost 80 of his 150 cows.

A spokesman for the local ranchers' association said only 37 millimeters (1.46 inches) of rain has fallen this year in an area that normally receives 130 to 180 millimeters.

The drought also has affected fruit and grain producers.