China calls on Washington to cancel Xinjiang meeting

China is calling on Washington to cancel a planned meeting at the United Nations to discuss accusations of repression in its Muslim-majority northwestern region of Xinjiang.

The foreign ministry accused the Trump administration on Tuesday of slandering China and interfering in its affairs.

A U.S. diplomat is to lead a panel discussion on the "human rights crisis in Xinjiang" during this week's U.N. General Assembly meeting. The United States, human rights groups and independent analysts say about 1 million Muslims in Xinjiang have been detained in internment camps.

The ministry spokesman, Geng Shuang, said, "We urge the United States to cancel the relevant meeting, stop making irresponsible remarks on the Xinjiang issue and stop interfering in the internal affairs of China in the name of human rights."