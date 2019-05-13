China 'has no interest' in joining US-Russia nuclear deal

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi says his country isn't interested in negotiating a nuclear arms control treaty with the United States and Russia.

Wang was in Russia's Sochi for talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Monday, a day before U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is set to do the same. U.S. President Donald Trump is withdrawing from a landmark nuclear treaty with Russia and has said he wants a new agreement that includes China as well.

But Wang told reporters after their meeting that China "has no interest" in being part of such a treaty. He said China keeps its arsenal of nuclear weapons at "the minimal level to ensure the defense policies."