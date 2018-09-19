China reaches out to US over demand for media registration

Interested in China? Add China as an interest to stay up to date on the latest China news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

China says it has reached out to the U.S. over reports that the Department of Justice has ordered two top Chinese state-run media outlets to register with the government as foreign agents.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said Wednesday that the Beijing had "contacted and communicated" with the U.S. side over the issue, but gave no details.

He says China hopes the U.S. would "provide convenience and conditions for media's normal works, rather than posing obstacles."

The Wall Street Journal said Tuesday that the Xinhua News Agency and CGTN, the international arm of state broadcaster CCTV, had been told in recent weeks to register as foreign agents amid growing scrutiny of efforts by overseas media organizations to influence U.S. public opinion.

The demand was also reported by Bloomberg News.