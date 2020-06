China sentences Australian man to death for drug smuggling An Australian man has been sentenced to death in southern China for drug smuggling

BEIJING -- An Australian man has been sentenced to death in southern China for drug smuggling.

Cam Gillespie was sentenced Wednesday, the Guangzhou Intermediate People’s Court said in a one-sentence statement on its website.

All his personal property will be confiscated, the statement said.

It did not provide any details of the charges.