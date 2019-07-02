China state media runs footage of Hong Kong protests

  • ByThe Associated Press
HONG KONG — Jul 2, 2019, 12:00 AM ET
Carrie LamThe Associated Press
Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam listens to reporters questions during a press conference in Hong Kong, Tuesday, July 2, 2019, after hundreds of protesters in Hong Kong swarmed into the legislature's main building Monday night on the anniversary of Hong Kong's return to China. Lam condemned protesters who broke into the city's legislature and vandalized the building. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)

Chinese state media has run footage of police in Hong Kong clearing protesters from streets in a break with its silence over past days of pro-democracy demonstrations.

Footage aired Tuesday showed police moving into roads surrounding the legislative council, where protesters had smashed through glass and metal barriers to occupy the space for about three hours on Monday night.

Beijing had sought to suppress news of the weeks of protests coinciding with celebrations of Chinese rule. The demonstrations reflect mounting frustration with Hong Kong's leader for not responding to demands after several weeks of protests sparked by a government attempt to change extradition laws to allow suspects to be sent to China for trial.

Protesters vacated the chamber as police cleared surrounding streets with tear gas and then moved inside.