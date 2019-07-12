China warns US 'not to play with fire' regarding Taiwan

China's foreign minister says the United States should not "play with fire" regarding Taiwan after the U.S. announced its intention to sell $2.2 billion in weapons to the island state.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi also said Friday during a visit to Hungary that his country has "grave concern" about Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen's stops in the U.S. ahead and after state visits to the Caribbean.

Taiwan doesn't have diplomatic ties with the U.S., which gives it military and other support. China objects to such support as interference in what it considers its internal affairs and is seeking to bring self-governing Taiwan under its control.

Wang said that "if the U.S. side wants to create new troubles in China-US relations ... ultimately their actions will only boomerang."