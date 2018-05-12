China's first home-built aircraft carrier begins sea trials

BEIJING — May 12, 2018, 9:39 PM ET
China's first entirely home-built aircraft carrier has begun sea trials in a sign of the growing sophistication of the country's domestic arms industry.

State media say the still-unnamed ship left dock in the northern port of Dalian early Sunday. The Liaoning provincial maritime safety bureau issued an order for shipping to avoid a section of ocean southeast of the city between Sunday and Friday.

China's first aircraft carrier, the Liaoning, arrived as a mostly empty hull from Ukraine and was commissioned in 2012 along with its flight wing of Chinese J-15 fighter jets.

Both carriers are built on former Soviet Union models and run on oil, although media reports say China is planning to build a nuclear-powered aircraft carrier capable of remaining at sea for long durations.

