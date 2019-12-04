Chinese foreign minister arrives in South Korea for talks Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has arrived in South Korea for his first visit in four years amid bilateral efforts to patch up relations damaged by Seoul’s decision to host a U.S. anti-missile system Beijing perceives as a security threat

Wang’s visit on Wednesday came after years of tensions over the U.S. Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system placed in southern South Korea and amid concerns that a U.S.-led diplomatic push to resolve a nuclear standoff with North Korea is beginning to fall apart.

Wang is scheduled to meet South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha on Wednesday before visiting South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Thursday. They are likely to discuss details of a planned trilateral summit between Seoul, Beijing and Tokyo.