Chinese manufacturing expands in October but at slower pace
BEIJING -- China’s manufacturing activity expanded in October for the eighth straight month, though at a slightly slower rate than in September, the National Bureau of Statistics said Saturday.
The Purchasing Managers Index stood at 51.4, down from 51.5 the previous month, the agency announced. A reading above 50 in the monthly survey of companies indicates expansion.
Manufacturing employment remained in negative territory with a reading of 49.3, a decline from 49.6 in September. China has struggled to get people back to work even as the pandemic has largely receded at home.