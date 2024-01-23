Chinese state media say 20 people dead and 24 missing after landslide

Chinese state media say 20 people are confirmed dead and 24 remain missing after a landslide in a remote, mountainous part of the southwestern province of Yunnan

By The Associated Press

In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, rescue workers look on as excavators dig at the site of a landslide in Liangshui village, Tangfang Town in the city of Zhaotong in southwestern China's Yunnan Province, Monday Jan. 22, 2024. The landslide in southwestern China's mountainous Yunnan province early Monday buried dozens and forced the evacuation of hundreds (Yue Yuewei/Xinhua via AP)

BEIJING -- Twenty people are confirmed dead and 24 remain missing after a landslide in a remote, mountainous part of China's southwestern province of Yunnan, Chinese state media reported Tuesday.

The disaster struck just before 6 a.m. on Monday in the village of Liangshui in the northeastern part of Yunnan.

Authorities resumed search and rescue operations Tuesday after suspending the work temporarily due to another landslide alert.