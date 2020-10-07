Church leader tests positive for coronavirus in Montenegro
The head of the Serbian Orthodox Church in Montenegro, which led months of protests against the small Balkan state’s pro-Western government, has been hospitalized after testing positive for the coronavirus
It said Bishop Amfilohije, 82, was feeling fine and had no major symptoms. He has been taken to a hospital in the capital, Podgorica, for preventive reasons.
Ahead of a parliamentary election in August, the largest faith group in Montenegro has led months of protests by its believers against a property law adopted by the parliament in December.
The pro-Russian Serbian Orthodox Church has argued that the law allows the Montenegrin state to confiscate its property as a prelude to setting up a separate Montenegrin church. This has been denied by the government.
The protests, some held in defiance of a ban on public gatherings during the COVID-19 pandemic, have managed to galvanize the opposition, which narrowly won the vote in August.
Amfilohije, known for his staunch anti-Western and pro-Russian political views, played a key role in leading the anti-government protests and putting together an opposition coalition that is likely to form the country’s new government.
Amfilohije once said Muslims are “a false people with a false religion” and is also known for his frequent statements against gay and gender equality groups.