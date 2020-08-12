Clarification: Israel-Obit-Steinsaltz story In an obituary about Rabbi Adin Even-Israel Steinsaltz published Aug. 7, 2020, The Associated Press, citing information from the website of the learning center he founded, reported that he had written more than 60 books

JERUSALEM -- In an obituary about Rabbi Adin Even-Israel Steinsaltz published Aug. 7, 2020, The Associated Press, citing information from the website of the learning center he founded, reported that he had written more than 60 books. The website has been updated to show he authored over 200 books. The article also said he used the Hebraicized surname Even-Israel. It should have noted that he legally changed his last name to Even-Israel under the guidance of the late Lubavitcher rebbe, Menachem Mendel Schneerson, though he continued to use the name Steinsaltz in professional settings.