Clarification: Ukraine-Protests story

In a story Oct. 14, The Associated Press reported that thousands of far-right and nationalist activists marched through Kyiv, protesting President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's leadership and his peace plan for eastern Ukraine.

The story should have made it clear that there were multiple marches on Oct. 14 in Kyiv marking Defense of the Homeland Day, involving a variety of people and groups. Among the events was a march against the peace plan, which included moderate critics of Zelenskiy as well as nationalist and far-right activists. Nationalist groups also held separate protests.