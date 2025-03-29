Clash between Nigerian security forces and members of pro-Palestinian group kill 6

Police say soldiers and members of a Shiite Muslim group have clashed in Nigeria’s capital Abuja, killing six people

ABUJA, Nigeria -- Soldiers and members of a Shiite Muslim group clashed in Nigeria's capital Abuja, killing six people, police said Saturday.

One security force and five members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria were killed in the violence Friday, a police spokesperson said.

Members of the religious group were marching in solidarity with Palestinians in their conflict with Israel. The demonstration took place on International Quds Day, which is held on the last Friday of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan in solidarity with Palestinians worldwide.

It is common for the Islamic Movement of Nigeria to embark on demonstrations that often turn violent, leading to loss of life and property. Demonstrations by the group were intense in 2015 after the military cracked down on the group and had its leader, Ibraheem El-Zakzaky, arrested.

Despite his release, the group has continued to embark on demonstrations nationwide.

The Islamic Movement of Nigeria is a Shiite sect that represents around 5% of Nigeria's 100 million Muslims, most of whom are Sunni. Its creation was inspired by the Islamic Revolution in Iran with the goal of forming an Islamic State in Nigeria through peaceful means. However, the Nigerian government banned the group in 2019 following deadly protests and alleged extremist ties.

Sidi Munir Sokoto, a spokesperson of the group, said they marched peacefully and did not do anything to warrant an alleged attack on their procession by the army which led to the death of five of its members.

“This incident is the latest in a series of similar events, where security forces have been abusing their power by targeting innocent civilians who are exercising their legal rights,” Sokoto said in a statement.

However, the police said members of the group were armed with firearms, short swords and catapults and upon responding to a distress call they came under “intense gunfire” that led to “serious injury” of three security forces and the death of another.

Nineteen people were arrested in connection with the incident, Josephine Adeh, spokesperson for the police in Abuja, said. “Investigations are ongoing to ensure that all perpetrators are brought to justice,” she said.

Rights group Amnesty International accused the Nigerian military of using tactics designed to kill when dealing with gatherings of the group.

Firearms should never be used as a tactical tool for managing demonstrations, and Nigerian authorities are obligated under international law to conduct a full, independent investigation into the deaths, the rights group said.