Climate activists target Liberal Democrats in UK election

Liberal Democrats' leader Jo Swinson poses for a photo during a visit to Knights Youth Centre in London, whilst on the General Election campaign trail, in London, Wednesday Dec. 4, 2019. Britain goes to the polls on Dec. 12. (Aaron Chown/PA via AP)

Extinction Rebellion says six of its activists have targeted the U.K. election campaign bus of the Liberal Democrats including one protester dressed as a bee who glued himself to the windshield.

Pete McCall said Wednesday he used super glue to attach himself to the bus which was on a swing around south London.

The group says it wants the “climate and ecological emergency” put at the top of the agenda of the Dec. 12 election.

Some activists dressed as bees to call attention to the decline in the bee population.

Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson said the campaign bus is electric and is a “fairly environmentally friendly form of transport.”

She said she recognizes that the climate emergency is an important election issue in the election.