Ex-UN climate chief faces trial in India for sexual offenses

An Indian court says there is enough evidence to send India's former U.N. climate chief Rajendra Pachauri to trial on charges of stalking and sexual harassment in a case filed by a former female colleague in New Delhi.

Magistrate Charu Gupta set Oct. 20 for pretrial proceedings.

The Press Trust of India news agency quoted Ashish Dixit, who represented Pachauri before the magistrate on Friday, as saying there was no case against him and he will fight the charges during the trial.

Police registered a case against Pachauri after a 29-year-old female colleague accused him three years ago of sexual harassment, stalking and criminal intimidation.

Pachauri worked with the woman at The Energy and Resources Institute, a New Delhi environmental think tank he had headed for more than three decades.