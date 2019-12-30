Climate grandma satire causes German broadcaster headache A German public broadcaster has pulled a satirical ditty sung by a children's choir about a grandmother's environmentally questionable habits and apologized after the song drew a wave of criticism

A video featuring broadcaster WDR's children's choir singing an altered version of “My grandma rides a motorbike in the chicken coop,” something of a German children's classic, was pulled from a WDR channel's page on Friday evening. On Saturday, WDR boss Tom Buhrow apologized personally “with no ifs and buts.”

Critics, many of them online, took offense at a section in the altered song that had the grandmother driving to the doctor in an SUV and declared: “My grandma is an old environmental pig.”

The governor of North Rhine-Westphalia state, where WDR is based, was among those who weren't amused.

“The debate about the best climate protection is increasingly being escalated by some into a generational conflict,” Armin Laschet wrote on .

He added that WDR's song “crossed the limits of style and respect for older people. Instrumentalizing the young against the old is not acceptable.”

Mass-circulation daily Bild gave the flap front-page treatment on Monday, saying in an editorial that people born in the 1950s did a lot “to hand over a better, rich, peaceful country to their children and grandchildren.”

The government's efforts to combat climate change have been a top political issue in Germany over recent months. Environmental activists have criticized them for not going far enough.