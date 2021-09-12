3 climbers stranded on Pakistani mountain during descent

A Pakistani official says three climbers became stranded on Pakistan’s Rakaposhi mountain during their descent and efforts are being made to rescue them by helicopter

September 12, 2021, 5:11 PM
1 min read

ISLAMABAD -- Three climbers were stranded on Pakistan's Rakaposhi mountain while descending and efforts were being made Sunday to rescue them by helicopter, a Pakistani official said.

Czech climbers Jakub Vicek and Peter Macek and Pakistani Wajidullah Nagri were stranded in Camp 3 on Rakaposhi at a height of 6,900 meters (22,640 feet).

Minister for Tourism, Sports and Culture for the government of Gilgit Baltistan, Raja Nasir Ali Khan, said in a tweet that the government has provided helicopter rescue service. But he did not say whether the rescue operation had begun.

Khan also tweeted that the Czech mountaineers began the climb without government permission.

“We do expect from everyone going on to such expeditions to comply with laws and regulations for their own safety and well-being in the face of emergencies,” Khan said.

Alpine Club of Pakistan officials were not available for comment and did not release a statement.

Located in the Gilgit-Baltistan territory, Rakaposhi is part of the Karakoram mountain range and is the world’s 27th highest peak.

