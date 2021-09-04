Collision between train, minibus leaves 4 dead in Turkey

A collision between a freight train and a minibus in northwest Turkey has killed four people and injured eight others

September 4, 2021, 7:44 AM
1 min read

ISTANBUL -- A collision between a freight train and a minibus in northwest Turkey killed four people and injured eight others Saturday, Turkish news agency Demiroren reported.

The crash at a railroad crossing in Ergene, Tekirdag province, involved a minibus carrying factory workers and a train headed to nearby Cerkezkoy at 8 a.m. local time (0500 GMT), the news agency said.

The people who died all were in the minibus, which was dragged in front of the train after the impact. Images showed the crumpled vehicle lying on its roof alongside the train tracks.

In 2018, 25 people died when a passenger train derailed in nearby Corlu. That accident was blamed on heavy rain causing an embankment to collapse.

Top Stories

On Location: September 3, 2021

Sep 03, 9:11 AM

COVID-19 live updates: 1 out of 8 Americans has tested positive for COVID-19

Sep 03, 9:53 PM

'QAnon Shaman' pleads guilty to felony charge for role in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

Sep 03, 4:52 PM

Deadly flooding calls attention to illegal basement apartments

Sep 03, 5:27 PM

Death toll rises as Northeast reels from historic storm

Sep 03, 9:23 PM

Top Stories

Death toll rises as Northeast reels from historic storm

Sep 03, 9:23 PM

Deadly flooding calls attention to illegal basement apartments

Sep 03, 5:27 PM

Hurricane Ida evacuees urged to return to New Orleans

3 hours ago

Ida live updates: NJ tornado reached EF-3 rating, NWS says

Sep 02, 7:31 PM

Death toll continues to rise in Northeast in wake of Ida

Sep 03, 1:02 PM

Top Stories

Death toll rises as Northeast reels from historic storm

Sep 03, 9:23 PM

Deadly flooding calls attention to illegal basement apartments

Sep 03, 5:27 PM

Ida live updates: NJ tornado reached EF-3 rating, NWS says

Sep 02, 7:31 PM

Supreme Court rejects challenge to Texas abortion law

Sep 02, 9:31 PM

Ida brings historic flooding to Northeast

Sep 02, 7:44 PM

Top Stories

Death toll rises as Northeast reels from historic storm

Sep 03, 9:23 PM

Deadly flooding calls attention to illegal basement apartments

Sep 03, 5:27 PM

Supreme Court rejects challenge to Texas abortion law

Sep 02, 9:31 PM

Ida brings historic flooding to Northeast

Sep 02, 7:44 PM

Former Trump officials praise Biden for completing Trump's Afghanistan plan: ANALYSIS

Sep 03, 5:00 AM

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events