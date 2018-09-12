Colombia ELN rebels free captives with peace talks uncertain

Colombia's last-remaining rebel group has freed six people it took captive last month amid demands from President Ivan Duque that it release all hostages and cease kidnapping in order for peace talks to resume.

The International Committee of the Red Cross said it took part in the humanitarian mission Wednesday in western Choco department.

There were no other immediate details about the release of the four police officers and two civilians.

Duque suspended peace talks with the National Liberation Army after he was sworn into office a month ago, saying he would not resume negotiations until the rebels ceased all criminal activities, including kidnappings and attacks on oil pipelines.

The ELN has said it will only cease attacks if the government agrees to a bilateral ceasefire.