Commission says Nicaraguan government violated human rights

Investigators from the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights say that the government of Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega violated human rights through the excessive use of force against street demonstrations.

At least 76 people have been killed and nearly 900 wounded during a month of protests that were often violently repressed by police and government groups.

Edison Lana's, the commission's freedom of expression rapporteur, said Monday that the government had confirmed the death toll.

The investigators arrived Thursday and travelled to several parts of the country.

They called on the government to ensure lethal weapons are not used against protesters.

Large demonstrations began in mid-April against changes to the country's social security system. Within days, Ortega reversed the changes, but the demonstrations grew to call for his resignation.