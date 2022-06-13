GOMA, Congo -- Congo's military blames Rwanda after M23 rebels capture key town, calling it “no less than an invasion."
Congo's military blames Rwanda after M23 rebels capture key town, calling it “no less than an invasion."
Congo's military blames Rwanda after M23 rebels capture key town, calling it “no less than an invasion."
Top Stories
Dramatic details you may have missed in Monday's Jan. 6 hearing
- 1 hour ago
Jan. 6 hearing shows Barr saying Trump 'detached from reality' in pushing 'big lie'
- 6 minutes ago
Global stock selloff gains steam as inflation fears spread
- 17 minutes ago
7-year-old boy shot dead in home by outside gunfire, sheriff 'outraged'
- 3 hours ago
Bitcoin plunges as major crypto lender halts operations
- 44 minutes ago