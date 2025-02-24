Conservatives win German election while far-right party surges to second place

Provisional results confirm that mainstream conservatives led by Friedrich Merz won Germany's national election, while a far-right party surged to become the nation’s second-largest

Friedrich Merz, right, leader of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU), and Markus Soeder, leader of the Christian Social Union (CSU), shake hands at the CDU party headquarters in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025. (Michael Kappeler/dpa via AP)

BERLIN -- Provisional results confirmed that mainstream conservatives led by Friedrich Merz won Germany’s national election, while a far-right party surged to become the nation’s second-largest.

Merz, who’s promising to unite Europe in the face of challenges from both Russia and the United States, is expected to become the country’s next leader. He'll likely partner with the center left Social Democrats, who suffered a stinging defeat after their coalition collapsed. But the results were seen a rebuke for mainstream parties as the anti-immigrant Alternative for Germany notched its best results ever.

The campaign was dominated by worries about the yearslong stagnation of Europe’s biggest economy and pressure to curb migration, something that caused friction after Merz pushed hard in recent weeks for a tougher approach. It took place against a background of growing uncertainty over the future of Ukraine and Europe’s alliance with the United States.

The results released by the electoral authority showed Merz’s Christian Democrats and the center-left Social Democrats winning a combined majority of seats in the national legislature after small parties failed to make the electoral threshold.

Merz said on election night that he hopes to form a government by Easter at the latest. He has ruled out a coalition with the far-right AfD, which is now the country’s second-largest party.

For the time being, outgoing Chancellor Olaf Scholz, whose Social Democratic party suffered a stinging defeat, will stay on as head of a caretaker government.

Merz’s conservatives won 208 seats in the 630-seat Bundestag, while the AfD won 152. The three parties in the former governing coalition lost seats, with the SDP falling to 120 seats and the Greens to 85. The pro-business Free Democrats, which triggered early elections by pulling out of the coalition, failed to reach the 5% of the vote required to win seats.

The Left party got 64 seats, while the left-wing Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance came in just under the 5% hurdle.

The AfD was jubilant on Sunday night, with leaders vowing to become the country’s main party in the next election as its appeal expands. The anti-immigrant, far-right party has established itself as a significant political force in the 12 years since it was founded, but it hasn’t yet been part of any state or national government.

That’s the result of what is often called a “firewall” against Alternative for Germany. Other parties say they won’t work with the AfD, which is under observation by the domestic intelligence agency for suspected right-wing extremism, something that AfD objects to strongly. Its branches in three eastern states are designated “proven right-wing extremist” groups, which is particularly sensitive in view of Germany’s Nazi past.

The election took place seven months earlier than originally planned after Scholz’s unpopular coalition collapsed in November, three years into a term that was increasingly marred by infighting. There was widespread discontent and not much enthusiasm for any of the candidates.

Merz said Sunday night that his top priority is to unify Europe in the face of challenges coming from the U.S. and Russia. Both U.S. Vice President JD Vance and Trump ally Elon Musk openly supported the AfD.

“I have no illusions at all about what is happening from America,” he told supporters. “Take a look at the recent interventions in the German election campaign by Mr. Elon Musk.”

He added that “the interventions from Washington were no less dramatic and drastic and ultimately outrageous than the interventions we have seen from Moscow. So we are under such massive pressure from two sides that my absolute priority now is really to create unity in Europe.”

Germany is the most populous country in the 27-nation European Union and a leading member of NATO. It has been Ukraine’s second-biggest weapons supplier, after the U.S, and will be central to shaping the continent’s response to the challenges of the coming years, including the Trump administration’s confrontational foreign and trade policy.

The conservative leader said that “the most important thing is to reestablish a viable government in Germany as quickly as possible.”

“I am aware of the responsibility,” Merz said. “I am also aware of the scale of the task that now lies ahead of us. I approach it with the utmost respect, and I know that it will not be easy.”

“The world out there isn’t waiting for us, and it isn’t waiting for long-drawn-out coalition talks and negotiations,” he told cheering supporters.