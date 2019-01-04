Controversy around extreme-right member of Polish government

A new member of Poland's right-wing government has appealed on for public support amid a political storm over his previous far-right and anti-West statements.

The controversial appointment of Adam Andruszkiewicz as deputy minister for digital affairs comes at the start of a year of elections that will be crucial for the future of Poland's ruling conservative party.

Observers say that by appointing lawmaker Andruszkiewicz, 28, a former leader of the extreme-right All-Poland Youth organization, the ruling Law and Justice party wants to widen its voter base and neutralize right-wing competition. They say Andruszkiewicz, a graduate of the international relations department at Bialystok University, is also supposed to attract young, educated voters who are generally opposed to the ruling party.

Critics say his past statements against the U.S. troops' presence in Poland, and against migrants and gays, should bar him from government posts.

They point to his past advocating of closer relations with neighboring Belarus, which has good ties with Russia. That is seen as going against Poland's interests.

State officials argue his views have evolved, while his social media activity qualifies him for the job.

The opposition Civic Platform party has raised questions about whether Andruszkiewicz has been properly vetted for any ties to foreign intelligence services, including Russian ones.

Last week, Andruszkiewicz distanced himself from his controversial past declarations, saying he was not making them as a lawmaker. But as a parliament member he has criticized top European Union official Donald Tusk, Poland's former prime minister.

In his statement on Facebook late Thursday, Andruszkiewicz said he was subjected to a "slanderous witch hunt."