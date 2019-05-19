Convicted Russian agent Butina appeals for money

  • ByThe Associated Press
MOSCOW — May 19, 2019, 1:14 PM ET
PHOTO: This August 17, 2018, photo courtesy of the Alexandria, Va. Sheriffs Office, shows Maria Butinas booking photograph when she was admitted into the Alexandria Detention Center.Handout via AFP/Getty Images
This August 17, 2018, photo courtesy of the Alexandria, Va. Sheriffs Office, shows Maria Butina's booking photograph when she was admitted into the Alexandria Detention Center.

A Russian gun rights activist serving a U.S. prison sentence for acting as an unregistered foreign agent has released a video asking for money to help pay her legal costs.

Maria Butina was sentenced in April to 18 months after she admitted gathering intelligence on the National Rifle Association and other groups at the direction of a former Russian lawmaker.

In the video that appeared on social media, Butina speaks on a phone in a dormitory with bunk beds. She says her lawyer is filing an appeal and she asks for contributions to help pay him.

Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Sunday on state TV that "we aren't financing a lawyer, but we are doing everything so that she will be afforded all rights as a Russian citizen."

