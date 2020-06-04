Correction: Afghanistan-Virus Report story

In a story published June 2, 2020, about a report on coronavirus testing in Afghanistan, due to a typographical error, The Associated Press misidentified the organization that did the report
In a story published June 2, 2020, about a report on coronavirus testing in Afghanistan, due to a typographical error, The Associated Press misidentified the organization that did the report. The organization is The International Rescue Committee, not the Intentional Rescue Committee.