Correction: America Protests-Global story
LONDON -- In a story June 9, 2020, about protests against statues of colonial leaders, The Associated Press erroneously reported that the Rhodes Scholarships in South Africa were renamed the Mandela Rhodes Scholarships. In fact the Mandela Rhodes Scholarships are a new program started in 2003 in addition to the Rhodes Scholarships which still operate in South Africa and around the world.