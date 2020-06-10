Correction: America Protests-Global story In a story June 9, 2020, about protests against statues of colonial leaders, The Associated Press erroneously reported that the Rhodes Scholarships in South Africa were renamed the Mandela Rhodes Scholarships

Demonstrators chant slogans during a rally at Downing Street in London, Tuesday, June 9, 2020. The rally is to commemorate George Floyd whose private funeral takes place in the US on Tuesday. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Demonstrators chant slogans during a rally at Downing Street in London, Tuesday, June 9, 2020. The rally is to commemorate George Floyd whose private funeral takes place in the US on Tuesday. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth) The Associated Press

LONDON -- In a story June 9, 2020, about protests against statues of colonial leaders, The Associated Press erroneously reported that the Rhodes Scholarships in South Africa were renamed the Mandela Rhodes Scholarships. In fact the Mandela Rhodes Scholarships are a new program started in 2003 in addition to the Rhodes Scholarships which still operate in South Africa and around the world.