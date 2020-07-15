Correction: Armenia-Azerbaijan story
In a story published July 14, 2020, about fighting on the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan, The Associated Press erroneously transliterated the name of the province where Armenian accused Azerbaijan’s military of launching a drone attack
YEREVAN, Armenia -- In a story published July 14, 2020, about fighting on the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan, The Associated Press erroneously transliterated the name of the province where Armenian accused Azerbaijan’s military of launching a drone attack. It is Tavush province, not Tuvush.